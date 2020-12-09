Weld Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $515.76 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $524.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

