Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Corteva stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

