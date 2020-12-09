Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 38,777 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,777 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 619,247 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $18,106,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

