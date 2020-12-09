West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $205,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 659.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of WST opened at $267.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

