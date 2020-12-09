Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $183.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $338,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

