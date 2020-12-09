Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Yum! Brands worth $254,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

