Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.30 million, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

