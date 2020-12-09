Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBMFF. Macquarie cut Sino Biopharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sino Biopharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.