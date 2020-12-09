Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,493.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,997.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,072 shares of company stock worth $151,778. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

