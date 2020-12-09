Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.30 million, a PE ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.