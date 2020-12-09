Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens downgraded Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

