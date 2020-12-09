Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCBS. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $720.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,791. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.