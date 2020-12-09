Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,366 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

