Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $26,575.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at $746,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,089 shares of company stock worth $5,519,416 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.