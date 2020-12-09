Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZUMZ. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $290,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,089 shares of company stock worth $5,519,416 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

