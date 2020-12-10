-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.49. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

