-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

SHAK opened at $86.02 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -409.62 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,685 shares of company stock valued at $38,188,631. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 644,910 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after purchasing an additional 787,387 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 712,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.