-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

