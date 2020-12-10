$0.30 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.