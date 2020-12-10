$0.48 EPS Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.53. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HEP shares. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,111 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

