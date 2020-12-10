-$0.91 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.75). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GBT opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.77. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

