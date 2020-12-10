12,116 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

PFG stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

