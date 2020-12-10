12,807 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after buying an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 50.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of EQR opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

