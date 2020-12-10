1,434 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

AQN opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

