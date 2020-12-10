1,880 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.68 and a 200 day moving average of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.