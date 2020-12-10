1,884 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

NYSE DLR opened at $129.75 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

