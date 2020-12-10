1,956 Shares in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $194.90.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.