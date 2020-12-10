22,147 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $17,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

