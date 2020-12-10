2,229 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,097,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,890 shares of company stock worth $5,382,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

