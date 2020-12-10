2,442 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,852,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,186,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $90.74 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32.

