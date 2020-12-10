2,442 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,852,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,186,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $90.74 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.