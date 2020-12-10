2,802 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $352.61 million, a PE ratio of -121.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

