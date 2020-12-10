375 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 281,559 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 205,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 233.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,363 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of IDA opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

