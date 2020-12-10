4,039 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

