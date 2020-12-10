4,612 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $51.44 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

