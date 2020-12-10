500 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

