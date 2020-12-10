59,424 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

