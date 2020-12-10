616 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

