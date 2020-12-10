6,407 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

