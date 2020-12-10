712 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of IP opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,127 shares of company stock worth $2,235,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

