75 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $701.68 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $721.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $665.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

