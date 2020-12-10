750 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $68.77 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

