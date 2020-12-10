768 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 768 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

