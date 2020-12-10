77,994 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after buying an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after buying an additional 524,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7,489.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 1,398,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $23,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

