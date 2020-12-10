7,850 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $343.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

