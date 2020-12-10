8,997 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,951 shares of company stock worth $5,552,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 188.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

