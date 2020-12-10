957 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 697,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 136,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 48.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $71.41 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

