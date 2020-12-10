98,065 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 98,065 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,108. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

