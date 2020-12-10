Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

