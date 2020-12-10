Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $12,969,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 136.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,057 shares of company stock worth $43,850,222. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

