Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $240.86 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

